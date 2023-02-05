Harmony Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $359.00 million and $54.39 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00425649 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.42 or 0.29032584 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.00420142 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,774,352,986 coins and its circulating supply is 13,079,252,986 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

