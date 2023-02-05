Harvest Finance Price Reaches $38.45 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.19 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for about $38.45 or 0.00166038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

