Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€59.00” Price Target for Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($64.13) target price on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

KBX stock opened at €65.28 ($70.96) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse has a twelve month low of €42.31 ($45.99) and a twelve month high of €92.86 ($100.93). The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

