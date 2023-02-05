Head-To-Head Review: NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Vigil Neuroscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $145.09 million 3.88 -$115.25 million ($3.14) -3.85 Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$43.28 million ($9.99) -1.06

Vigil Neuroscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vigil Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -106.94% -111.76% -33.63% Vigil Neuroscience N/A -55.45% -38.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NanoString Technologies and Vigil Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 3 0 2.75

NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $26.88, indicating a potential upside of 122.48%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.36%. Given NanoString Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than Vigil Neuroscience.

Summary

NanoString Technologies beats Vigil Neuroscience on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular. The company was founded by Amber Ratcliffe, Krassen Dimitrov, and Dwayne Dunaway on June, 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Amgen Inc.

