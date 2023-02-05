Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $27.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.
A number of research firms have issued reports on HR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd.
Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $32.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
