HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HQY. Guggenheim upped their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.