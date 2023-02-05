Hedera Price Reaches $0.0699 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $55.56 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00087652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00062535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00024393 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000253 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,051,470,160 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 26,051,470,160.20979 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07338578 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $71,496,617.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

