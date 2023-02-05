Heritage Financial Co. (HFWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on February 22nd

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several research firms recently commented on HFWA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 38.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 152.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

