Hermez Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $160.25 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.39 or 0.00018913 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $160.25 million and approximately $365,960.79 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 62.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001902 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00019133 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00223517 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.40908614 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $351,822.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

