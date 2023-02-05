Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO Sells $15,878,271.69 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hess stock opened at $137.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $89.09 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

