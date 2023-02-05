Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives $1,683.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,683.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HKMPF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.61) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($23.47) to GBX 1,800 ($22.23) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.00) to GBX 1,850 ($22.85) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HKMPF opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $28.64.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

