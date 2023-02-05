HomeStreet, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th.

HomeStreet has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

HomeStreet Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $29.75 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after buying an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 291.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 121,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 90,678 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HMST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

