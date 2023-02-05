HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HMST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HomeStreet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

HMST opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $52.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $557.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). HomeStreet had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104,649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 28.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 26.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 49.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 71,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

