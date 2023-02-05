ICON Market Capitalization Achieves $216.22 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. ICON has a market cap of $216.22 million and $17.03 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000985 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 946,315,690 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 946,290,223.6172436 in circulation. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

