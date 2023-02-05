IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $482.41 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,577,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 345,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 125,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 37.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,684,000 after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.