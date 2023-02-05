IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,369 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after buying an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $433,603,000 after buying an additional 612,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after buying an additional 534,698 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $264.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.93 and its 200 day moving average is $261.77. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

