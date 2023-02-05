IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.75. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.28 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

