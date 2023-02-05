IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $93.69 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.49.

