IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $120,100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,958,000 after acquiring an additional 412,101 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 378,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,006,000 after acquiring an additional 159,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,254,000.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.47. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $104.62 and a twelve month high of $152.92.

