Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,898 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $1,381,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $246.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.