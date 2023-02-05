IMC Chicago LLC Purchases 20,304 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 1.16% of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth $1,476,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter worth $775,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth $3,335,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 30.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the first quarter worth $297,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Trading Up 2.2 %

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $82.42.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

