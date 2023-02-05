IMC Chicago LLC Purchases 4,457 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.60% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $387,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 15,378 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the second quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 158.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

PNQI stock opened at $140.82 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $105.61 and a 1 year high of $188.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.82 and a 200 day moving average of $122.67.

