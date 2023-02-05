Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

