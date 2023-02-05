IndiGG Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $31,502.36 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

