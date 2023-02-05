Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $81.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.67.

Ingevity Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ingevity by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ingevity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

