Insider Buying: Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) CFO Purchases $50,202.00 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.