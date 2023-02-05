Insider Buying: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Director Purchases $1,001,937.50 in Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $98.81 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $324,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

