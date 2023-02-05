Insider Buying: Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Director Acquires $71,360.00 in Stock

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) Director Dawn M. Willey bought 4,000 shares of Shore Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $71,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,671.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHBI opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $357.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.89. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 3,046.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Shore Bancshares

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.