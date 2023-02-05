Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells $393,364.02 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $393,364.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,511.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $204,776.70.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $221,990.50.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $541,231.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $214,619.68.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $604,199.05.

On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $263,744.90.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,265.70.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.99. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $25.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

