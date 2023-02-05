inSure DeFi One Day Volume Tops $1.64 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 5th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $66.15 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029700 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018816 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00224015 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002799 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00250508 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,515,839.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.