International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.82.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IP opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.