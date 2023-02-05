Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IRRHF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Interroll from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,395 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Interroll from CHF 2,720 to CHF 2,450 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Interroll from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Interroll Stock Performance

IRRHF opened at $2,342.00 on Wednesday. Interroll has a twelve month low of $2,079.01 and a twelve month high of $2,342.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,342.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,240.47.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

