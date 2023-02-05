Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 350.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after buying an additional 573,440 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,030,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 164,531 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 373,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 155,358 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,833,000 after purchasing an additional 127,013 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 524,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $23.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

