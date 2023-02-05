Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:VCV opened at $10.29 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

