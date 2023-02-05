Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:VCV opened at $10.29 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (VCV)
