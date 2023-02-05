Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Purchased by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 61,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $441,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $282,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EELV traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.