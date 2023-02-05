iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period.

Shares of AOA stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

