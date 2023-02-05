iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Wealthquest Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 972,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.2% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $51,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $66.97 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11.

