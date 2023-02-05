iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWP stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $104.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.