iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 305.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,903 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $109.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.35.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

