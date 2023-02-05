iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 953.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,233 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $414.35 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.29.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

