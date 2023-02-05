Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Increased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,540 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2,786.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,660 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $82.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.41.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $708,565.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,587,569.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $708,565.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,587,569.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,632 shares of company stock worth $17,424,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

