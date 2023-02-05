Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after purchasing an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after acquiring an additional 50,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY opened at $180.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.49 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

