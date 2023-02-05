Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €22.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FME. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($36.96) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.78) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.09) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.05 ($53.32) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.4 %

ETR:FME opened at €35.61 ($38.71) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.27. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €25.95 ($28.21) and a one year high of €63.60 ($69.13). The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.