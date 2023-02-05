Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLT)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.60. The consensus estimate for FLEETCOR Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $14.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FLT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $266.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

NYSE FLT opened at $218.20 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $265.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.39.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,388,000 after purchasing an additional 226,853 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,105,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 370,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

