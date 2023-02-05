Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $88.27. The stock has a market cap of $689.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

