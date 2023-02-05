Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.55 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.
Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $88.27. The stock has a market cap of $689.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.54.
Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.
Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors, Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography, and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.