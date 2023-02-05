JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts GSK (NYSE:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,400

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue raised GSK to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised GSK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,555.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.83 on Thursday. GSK has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in GSK in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in GSK in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

