JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $135.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.05.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $177.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,790,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,821,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,532,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 243,921 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

