JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $135.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.05.
Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $177.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average is $93.60.
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.
