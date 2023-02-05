JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,060 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,774,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,559 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,322,000 after purchasing an additional 718,969 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,885.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 578,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 568,501 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.69 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98.

