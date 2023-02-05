Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Judges Scientific Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of JDG opened at GBX 8,700 ($107.45) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,218.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,834.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £554.19 million and a PE ratio of 5,612.90. Judges Scientific has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,940 ($73.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,800 ($108.68).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander Hambro acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,550 ($93.24) per share, with a total value of £755,000 ($932,444.12). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,006 shares of company stock worth $75,547,458.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

