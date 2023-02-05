Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) PT Raised to $40.00 at Barclays

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $27,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $843,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,062.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,086 shares of company stock worth $978,164. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 105,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 62,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

